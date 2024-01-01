hpfeeds

Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)

Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.

Threat Management
splunkhpfeedsdata-visualizationcybersecurity
Drupot

A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.

Honeypots
honeypotgohpfeedsloggingscanning
mhn-core-docker

A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.

Honeypots
dockerhoneypothpfeedscowrienetwork-securitycontainer-security
HoneyMap

Web application for visualizing live GPS locations on an SVG world map using honeypot captures.

Miscellaneous
visualizationhoneytraphpfeedsgo
HpfeedsHoneyGraph

A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.

SIEM and Log Management
hpfeedsvisualizationcybersecuritylog-analysisdata-visualization
hpfeeds

hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.

Network Security
hpfeedsprotocoljsonpython