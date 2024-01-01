6 tools and resources
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
A honeypot installation for Drupal that supports Go modules and mimics different versions of Drupal.
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
Web application for visualizing live GPS locations on an SVG world map using honeypot captures.
A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.