Malware-Traffic-Analysis.net is a blog that shares packet capture (pcap) files and malware samples for training and analysis purposes. The site provides archived blog posts from 2013 to 2022, as well as traffic analysis exercises and tutorials to help with pcap file analysis. The site is a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals and researchers looking to analyze and understand malware traffic patterns. The blog also provides a collection of password-protected zip archives containing malware samples and pcap files, available for download.