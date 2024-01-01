A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
Google CTF is a Capture The Flag (CTF) platform that provides a series of challenges to test your skills in various areas of computer security, including cryptography, reverse engineering, and web exploitation. It's a great way to improve your skills and learn from others in the cybersecurity community. The platform offers a variety of challenges, from beginner-friendly to expert-level, and allows you to compete with others to solve the challenges and earn points. It's a great resource for anyone looking to improve their skills and learn from others in the cybersecurity community.
tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution
A curated list of known malicious NPM packages
A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.
Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.