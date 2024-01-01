Securelist by Kaspersky Lab provides in-depth cybersecurity research and solutions across multiple industries.
CyberScoop is a leading media brand in the US cybersecurity market, providing news and event coverage to top cybersecurity leaders through its website, newsletter, events, radio, and TV. With over 6.0M monthly unique engagements, CyberScoop effectively reaches and engages a highly targeted audience of cybersecurity decision makers and influencers. Through its various platforms, CyberScoop delivers timely and relevant information on the latest developments in technology and security, making it an essential resource for those in the cybersecurity industry.
Explore cybersecurity insights and tips on McAfee Blogs to stay safe online.
A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.
Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
OWASP offers essential resources and community support to enhance application security.
A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.