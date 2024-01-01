Wiz 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

The Wiz Cloud Security Platform enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model built for the scale and speed of cloud development. It helps build faster in the cloud, enabling security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model built for the scale and speed of your cloud development. Trusted by more than 40% of Fortune 100 companies, Wiz is rated #1 in cloud security by customers, who praise its ease of use, scalability, and effectiveness in detecting and preventing cloud security threats. With Wiz, you can: * Detect and prevent cloud security threats in real-time * Automate security configurations and compliance * Gain visibility into cloud security posture and risk * Integrate with your existing security tools and workflows Try Wiz today and experience the power of cloud-native security.