CTF Write-Ups SababaSec is a cybersecurity team composed of hb20007 and mrbzs. These are write-ups for CTFs we have participated in, as a team or individually. Index 2019 Name No. of Write-Ups NACTF 12 CSAW RED 7 Reply Cyber Security Challenge 4 2020 Name No. of Write-Ups H@cktivityCon CTF 3 2022 Name No. of Write-Ups Cyprus Cybersecurity Challenge 4