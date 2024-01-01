nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code.
CTF Write-Ups SababaSec is a cybersecurity team composed of hb20007 and mrbzs. These are write-ups for CTFs we have participated in, as a team or individually. Index 2019 Name No. of Write-Ups NACTF 12 CSAW RED 7 Reply Cyber Security Challenge 4 2020 Name No. of Write-Ups H@cktivityCon CTF 3 2022 Name No. of Write-Ups Cyprus Cybersecurity Challenge 4
A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.
Github action for linting AWS IAM policy documents.
YARA plugin for Sublime Text with syntax highlighting and snippets.
Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.
A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations