Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

A comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources.
Cooper (@Ministraitor) records and shares videos of cybersecurity and hacking content from various conferences, including talks on malware monitoring, DDoS attacks, smart contract security, and more.
A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.
A comprehensive guide to SSL/TLS vulnerabilities and vulnerable cipher suites.
An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.
A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.