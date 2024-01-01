CybersecNews Weekly

Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
A weekly newsletter collecting links, tutorials, and news about computer security. Brought to you by Buttondown, the easiest way to start and grow your newsletter.
A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.
A knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.