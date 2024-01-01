cowrie2neo Logo

cowrie2neo is a tool used to parse Cowrie honeypot logs and import the data into a Neo4j database. It helps in visualizing and analyzing the data collected from the honeypot for cybersecurity purposes.

Honeypots
Free
cowriehoneypotneo4jlog-analysisdata-visualizationcybersecurity

