A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.
cowrie2neo is a tool used to parse Cowrie honeypot logs and import the data into a Neo4j database. It helps in visualizing and analyzing the data collected from the honeypot for cybersecurity purposes.
Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo'
High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.
A high-interaction honeypot system supporting the Redis protocol.
Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.
OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.