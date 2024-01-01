A portable Docker container with preinstalled AWS security tools for SecOps on AWS.
Reddit is a social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website where registered members can submit content, such as text posts or direct links, making it a valuable platform for cybersecurity professionals to share knowledge, ask questions, and stay updated on the latest trends and news in the field.
echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.
An open convention/conference discussing computer security, privacy, and information technology
A tool for SSH server auditing with comprehensive analysis capabilities.
A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more.
A sample security dataset and CTF platform for information security professionals, researchers, students, and enthusiasts.