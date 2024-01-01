Data Hacking Project 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Welcome to the Data Hacking Project! Hacking here means deconstructing data to understand and utilize it for various security problems using IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn. The exercises showcase common missteps, data warts, unsuccessful paths, and ways to improve results, providing a realistic and informative learning experience.