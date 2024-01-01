osx

6 tools and resources

NEW

task_vaccine Logo

task_vaccine

0 (0)

Code injection library for OS X with cross-architecture support.

Endpoint Security
Free
osxcode-injection
Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner Logo

Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner

0 (0)

A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems

Network Security
Free
bashiocscannerlinuxunixosxfile-analysishash-calculator
Masochist Logo

Masochist

0 (0)

A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitosxiossecurity-research
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner Logo

XGuardian XARA Security Scanner

0 (0)

XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
osxmobile-security
ChromeFreak Logo

ChromeFreak

0 (0)

A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis
OSXCollector Logo

OSXCollector

0 (0)

OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.

Digital Forensics
Free
osxforensiccollectionanalysispython