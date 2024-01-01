6 tools and resources
Code injection library for OS X with cross-architecture support.
A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems
A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.
OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.