AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.
Noia is a web-based tool that eases the process of browsing mobile applications sandbox and directly previewing SQLite databases, images, and more. It allows users to explore third-party applications files and directories, view custom binary files, search application by name, navigate to a custom directory, and download application files for further analysis. Noia requires node.js LTS, npm, a modern desktop browser, and Frida to run.
AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software offering solutions for various industries and specializing in engineering, operations, data management, and digital transformation.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.