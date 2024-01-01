Noia 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Noia is a web-based tool that eases the process of browsing mobile applications sandbox and directly previewing SQLite databases, images, and more. It allows users to explore third-party applications files and directories, view custom binary files, search application by name, navigate to a custom directory, and download application files for further analysis. Noia requires node.js LTS, npm, a modern desktop browser, and Frida to run.