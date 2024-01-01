VT Code Similarity Yara Generator

Parse IOCs from text
This Yara generator utilizes VirusTotal's 'code-similar-to:' beta search modifier to extract code blocks from PE files and automatically generate a Yara signature, allowing for the hunting of similar APT samples with refined results using Kaspersky KTAE. It requires a VirusTotal Enterprise API key, Python 2/3, requests, and json. The tool accepts a PE file hash, queries VirusTotal for files sharing code blocks, and post-processes the results based on user-defined code block length and similarity score thresholds. It then collects code blocks, their offset, and filesize from each file to determine the file size range for the Yara rule, ranking the most popular code blocks for user selection.
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools with STIX-2 support and plugin-based architecture.
A platform providing an activity feed on exploited vulnerabilities.
Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.
Taxii2 server for interacting with taxii services.
A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.