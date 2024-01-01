VT Code Similarity Yara Generator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This Yara generator utilizes VirusTotal's 'code-similar-to:' beta search modifier to extract code blocks from PE files and automatically generate a Yara signature, allowing for the hunting of similar APT samples with refined results using Kaspersky KTAE. It requires a VirusTotal Enterprise API key, Python 2/3, requests, and json. The tool accepts a PE file hash, queries VirusTotal for files sharing code blocks, and post-processes the results based on user-defined code block length and similarity score thresholds. It then collects code blocks, their offset, and filesize from each file to determine the file size range for the Yara rule, ranking the most popular code blocks for user selection.