malware-research

5 tools and resources

NEW

Arya - The Reverse YARA Logo

Arya - The Reverse YARA

0 (0)

A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.

Malware Analysis
Free
yara-rulesmalware-research
Viper Logo

Viper

0 (0)

A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysismetasploitmalware-research
dnYara Logo

dnYara

0 (0)

A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-researchbinary-analysissecurity-research
statiStrings Logo

statiStrings

0 (0)

A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-researchrule-writingmalware-detectionhunting
YARA-Forensics Logo

YARA-Forensics

0 (0)

Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysispattern-matchingmalware-researchforensic-investigation