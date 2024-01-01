5 tools and resources
A tool that generates pseudo-malicious files to trigger YARA rules.
A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.
A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.