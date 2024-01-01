disassembly

8 tools and resources

Rizin

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
Assembly Beginner's Guide

A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.

Malware Analysis
Free
assemblybinary-securitydisassembly
angr

angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisbinary-securitydisassemblysymbolic-execution
Ropper

Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisdisassemblybinary-conversion
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework

A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdisassemblyassembly
mkYARA

Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysismalware-analysisyararule-generationdisassembly
Capstone Engine

A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblybinary-analysisassemblyreverse-engineeringframework
Reversing With Lena (Tutorials)

Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringmalware-analysisdebuggingdisassembly