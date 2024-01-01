8 tools and resources
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.
angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation.
Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.
A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.
Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware.
A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.
Educational resources for reverse engineering tutorials by lena151.