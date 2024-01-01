NEW

angr 0 ( 0 ) angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisbinary-securitydisassemblysymbolic-execution

Ropper 0 ( 0 ) Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysisdisassemblybinary-conversion