Telnet IoT Honeypot Logo

Telnet IoT Honeypot

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

This project implements a Python telnet server acting as a honeypot for IoT malware by emulating a shell environment to catch botnet binaries, with a client/server architecture and automatic analysis mechanisms.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotiotmalwarebotnetbinary-securityfile-analysis

ALTERNATIVES