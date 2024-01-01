Telnet IoT Honeypot

ALTERNATIVES

SHIVA Spampot 0 ( 0 ) SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data. Honeypots Free honeypotmalware-detectionpythonelasticsearchphishing-detection

dotdotpwn 0 ( 0 ) A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free penetration-testingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningdirectory-traversalexploitationfuzzer

autoSubTakeover 0 ( 0 ) A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address. Honeypots Free dnssubdomain-takeover

Spam Honeypot Tool 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam Honeypots Free honeypotanalysis