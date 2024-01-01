image-processing

8 tools and resources

NEW

Meta's ThreatExchange API Projects Logo

Meta's ThreatExchange API Projects

0 (0)

Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.

Threat Management
Free
hashingimage-processing
Stegdetect Logo

Stegdetect

0 (0)

Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-analysisforensicsdigital-forensicsimage-processing

Ghiro

0 (0)

Automated digital image forensics tool

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsimage-analysisforensic-toolopen-sourceimage-processing
SmartDeblur 1.27 Logo

SmartDeblur 1.27

0 (0)

A tool for restoring defocused and blurred images with various deconvolution techniques and fast processing capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
image-processingc++
stegextract Logo

stegextract

0 (0)

Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.

Digital Forensics
Free
steganographyimage-analysisfile-extractionhexdumpimage-processing
StegaStamp Logo

StegaStamp

0 (0)

Hide data in images while maintaining perceptual similarity and extract it from printed and photographed images.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-processingdata-hidingmachine-learning
libsmraw Logo

libsmraw

0 (0)

A library to access and manipulate RAW image files.

Digital Forensics
Free
image-processinglibrary
Halogen Logo

Halogen

0 (0)

Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.

Threat Management
Free
yara-rulesmalware-analysisthreat-huntingfile-analysisbinary-securityimage-processing