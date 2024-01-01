8 tools and resources
Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.
Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.
Automated digital image forensics tool
A tool for restoring defocused and blurred images with various deconvolution techniques and fast processing capabilities.
Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.
Hide data in images while maintaining perceptual similarity and extract it from printed and photographed images.
A library to access and manipulate RAW image files.
Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.