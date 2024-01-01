disk-image

5 tools and resources

IPED Digital Forensic Tool

An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsjavadisk-imagefile-system
imagemounter

A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisdisk-image
Acquire

A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisdisk-imagecontainerizationpython
AutoMacTC

Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicmacostriagedisk-image
NTFS-Linker

Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.

Digital Forensics
Free
ntfsforensicsfile-analysisdisk-imagemft