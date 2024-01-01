5 tools and resources
An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.
A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.
A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.
Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector
Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.