NEW

PLASMA 0 ( 0 ) PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting. Malware Analysis Free disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion

Binary Ninja 0 ( 0 ) Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger

RABCDAsm 0 ( 0 ) RABCDAsm is a collection of utilities for ActionScript 3 assembly/disassembly and SWF file manipulation. Malware Analysis Free disassembler

IDA_scripts 0 ( 0 ) Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality Malware Analysis Free idapythonscriptingautomationdisassemblerida-pro