PLASMA

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.

disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion
Binary Ninja

Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.

binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger
RABCDAsm

RABCDAsm is a collection of utilities for ActionScript 3 assembly/disassembly and SWF file manipulation.

disassembler
IDA_scripts

Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality

idapythonscriptingautomationdisassemblerida-pro
ScratchABit

Interactive incremental disassembler with data/control flow analysis capabilities.

disassemblerreverse-engineeringpythonopen-source
smali/baksmali

Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.

dexdisassemblersmali