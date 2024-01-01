6 tools and resources
PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.
Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.
RABCDAsm is a collection of utilities for ActionScript 3 assembly/disassembly and SWF file manipulation.
Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality
Interactive incremental disassembler with data/control flow analysis capabilities.
Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation.