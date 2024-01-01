Whispers 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Whispers is a static code analysis tool designed for parsing various common data formats in search of hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions. Whispers can run in the CLI or you can integrate it in your CI/CD pipeline. It detects Passwords, API tokens, AWS keys, Private keys, Hashed credentials, Authentication tokens, Dangerous functions, and Sensitive files. Whispers supports formats like YAML, JSON, XML, .npmrc, .pypirc, .htpasswd, .properties, pip.conf, conf/ini, Dockerfile, Dockercfg, Shell scripts, Python3, JavaScript, Java, Go, PHP, AWS credentials files, JDBC connection strings, Jenkins config files, SpringFramework Beans config files, Java Properties files, Dockercfg private registry auth files, and Github tokens. Python3 files are parsed as ASTs because of native language support. Whispers is intended to be a structured text parser, not a code parser.