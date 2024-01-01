Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.
Whispers is a static code analysis tool designed for parsing various common data formats in search of hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions. Whispers can run in the CLI or you can integrate it in your CI/CD pipeline. It detects Passwords, API tokens, AWS keys, Private keys, Hashed credentials, Authentication tokens, Dangerous functions, and Sensitive files. Whispers supports formats like YAML, JSON, XML, .npmrc, .pypirc, .htpasswd, .properties, pip.conf, conf/ini, Dockerfile, Dockercfg, Shell scripts, Python3, JavaScript, Java, Go, PHP, AWS credentials files, JDBC connection strings, Jenkins config files, SpringFramework Beans config files, Java Properties files, Dockercfg private registry auth files, and Github tokens. Python3 files are parsed as ASTs because of native language support. Whispers is intended to be a structured text parser, not a code parser.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.
A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks
InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection
A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.
A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.