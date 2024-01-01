Yara Based Detection for web browsers
Androguard is a full python tool to play with Android files, including DEX, ODEX, APK, Android's binary xml, Android resources. It can disassemble DEX/ODEX bytecodes, provide basic decompiler for DEX/ODEX files, offer Frida support for easy dynamic analysis, and use SQLite database to save the session.
Yara Based Detection for web browsers
A tool for identifying and extracting parameters from HTTP requests and responses
WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.
A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
A tool for secure content publishing and verification using offline signing and trusted collections.