Androguard is a full python tool to play with Android files, including DEX, ODEX, APK, Android's binary xml, Android resources. It can disassemble DEX/ODEX bytecodes, provide basic decompiler for DEX/ODEX files, offer Frida support for easy dynamic analysis, and use SQLite database to save the session.