A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.
Apktool is a tool for reverse engineering Android apk files. It can disassemble resources to nearly original form, help in translating apps, changing permissions, and analyzing resources and manifests for easy inspection.
A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.
A free web-based Yara debugger for security analysts to write hunting or detection rules with ease.
Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.
A yara module for searching strings inside zip files
A library and command line interface for extracting URLs, IP addresses, MD5/SHA hashes, email addresses, and YARA rules from text corpora.