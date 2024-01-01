SUPER Android Analyzer

Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.
SUPER is a command-line application that analyzes .apk files by decompressing them and applying a series of rules to detect vulnerabilities. It is written in Rust, providing security and extensibility, unlike other analyzers written in Java or Python.
Automated web application testing tool
ThreatLocker is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that provides comprehensive endpoint protection and zero-trust security to prevent ransomware, viruses, and other malicious software from running on endpoints.
A tool for automated HTTP header injection
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications
Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.