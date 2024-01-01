SUPER Android Analyzer Logo

SUPER Android Analyzer

SUPER is a command-line application that analyzes .apk files by decompressing them and applying a series of rules to detect vulnerabilities. It is written in Rust, providing security and extensibility, unlike other analyzers written in Java or Python.

Application Security
Free
apkbinary-securityfile-analysisvulnerability-detection

