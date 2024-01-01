Nuke My LUKS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple network-based panic button designed to overwrite the LUKS header with random data and shutdown the computer in case of an emergency situation. This tool can be useful for activists, human right workers and others that face an adversary, such as law enforcement, that can coerce the subject to disclose the encryption passwords for the computer's hard drives. IMPORTANT: This will make impossible to recover any data stored in the disk even if the password is known. It is recommended to store your backups, as well as your original LUKS header, encrypted and in a safe location. Use this code with precaution. How it works: Nuke My LUKS is divided into four different small pieces of code: client.py, server.py, generateconfig.py, nukemyluks.sh. In a nutshell, it works by sending a UDP broadcast message to port 1337 with a tag appended to a user-defined password. In case the password matches, the script for destroying the LUKS header is executed. NOTE: Configure your firewall rules to allow UDP broadcast messages from your trusted computer running the client of Nuke My LUKS. PS: Notice that it is possible to repurpose this code to use any shell script and perform other actions.