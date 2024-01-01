Jager 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Jager is a tool for pulling useful IOCs (indicators of compromise) out of various input sources (PDFs for now, plain text really soon, webpages eventually) and putting them into an easy to manipulate JSON format. Short Comings: - Doesn't do OCR, so CrowdStrike's 'Images only' PDFs don't work well. - Text analysis feature is planned for OCR by hand. - Regex's need improvement for better performance. - Some manual work needed for group names or attribution. Use: To analyze a PDF: python jager.py -i foo.pdf -o bar.json To analyze a directory of PDFs: python jager.py -d ~/foo -o ~/bar Features for the Future: - New Analysis Modes - Webpages - Plain Text - New Indicator Types: URLs, File Paths, Registry Keys - More Useful Output