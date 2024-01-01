TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.
Jager is a tool for pulling useful IOCs (indicators of compromise) out of various input sources (PDFs for now, plain text really soon, webpages eventually) and putting them into an easy to manipulate JSON format. Short Comings: - Doesn't do OCR, so CrowdStrike's 'Images only' PDFs don't work well. - Text analysis feature is planned for OCR by hand. - Regex's need improvement for better performance. - Some manual work needed for group names or attribution. Use: To analyze a PDF: python jager.py -i foo.pdf -o bar.json To analyze a directory of PDFs: python jager.py -d ~/foo -o ~/bar Features for the Future: - New Analysis Modes - Webpages - Plain Text - New Indicator Types: URLs, File Paths, Registry Keys - More Useful Output
Python-based client for IBM XForce Exchange with an improved version available.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
A summary of the threat modeling posts and final thoughts on the process
A container of PCAP captures mapped to the relevant attack tactic