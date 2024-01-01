c++

Triton

Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysisreverse-engineeringsymbolic-executionc++python

Secure Programming HOWTO

A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.

Application Security
security-guidelinesc++javapython
SmartDeblur 1.27

A tool for restoring defocused and blurred images with various deconvolution techniques and fast processing capabilities.

Digital Forensics
image-processingc++
Charlotte

Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.

Offensive Security
shellcodebinary-securityfile-analysisc++
PcapPlusPlus

A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.

Network Security
network-securitypacket-capturepacket-analysispacket-craftingc++
yaramod

Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.

Application Security
yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip
DFIR ORC

DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool.

Digital Forensics
c++windowsdeployment