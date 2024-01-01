7 tools and resources
Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.
A tool for restoring defocused and blurred images with various deconvolution techniques and fast processing capabilities.
Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth.
A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.
Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.
DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool.