SmartDeblur 1.27 0 ( 0 ) A tool for restoring defocused and blurred images with various deconvolution techniques and fast processing capabilities. Digital Forensics Free image-processingc++

Charlotte 0 ( 0 ) Charlotte is an undetected C++ shellcode launcher for executing shellcode with stealth. Offensive Security Free shellcodebinary-securityfile-analysisc++

PcapPlusPlus 0 ( 0 ) A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturepacket-analysispacket-craftingc++

yaramod 0 ( 0 ) Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface. Application Security Free yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip