botnet

5 tools and resources

Dorothy2

A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.

Malware Analysis
Free
botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis
SSLBL - SSL Blacklist

A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.

Threat Management
Free
sslbotnetc2ja3
Hale

Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.

Network Security
Free
botnetcommand-and-controlmonitoringresearch
Telnet IoT Honeypot

Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries

Honeypots
Free
honeypotiotmalwarebotnetbinary-securityfile-analysis
Telnetlogger

A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet

Network Security
Free
binary-securitynetwork-securitybotnettelnetpassword-crackinglog-analysis