5 tools and resources
A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.
A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.
Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries
A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet