NEW

Dorothy2 0 ( 0 ) A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison. Malware Analysis Free botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis

SSLBL - SSL Blacklist 0 ( 0 ) A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication. Threat Management Free sslbotnetc2ja3

Hale 0 ( 0 ) Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research. Network Security Free botnetcommand-and-controlmonitoringresearch