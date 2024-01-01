image-analysis

Aperi'Solve

Online platform for image steganography analysis

Digital Forensics
steganographyimage-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
Steganography Toolkit Logo

Steganography Toolkit

A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyctfdockerimage-analysisfile-analysisbinary-security
Stegdetect Logo

Stegdetect

Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyimage-analysisforensicsdigital-forensicsimage-processing

Ghiro

Automated digital image forensics tool

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsimage-analysisforensic-toolopen-sourceimage-processing
ArtifactExtractor Logo

ArtifactExtractor

A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.

Digital Forensics
image-analysisfile-extraction

StegSolve

StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.

Specialized Security
steganographyimage-analysis
jpeginfo Logo

jpeginfo

A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.

Digital Forensics
jpegimage-analysisfile-analysismetadatacommand-line-tool
stegextract Logo

stegextract

Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.

Digital Forensics
steganographyimage-analysisfile-extractionhexdumpimage-processing
Foremost Logo

Foremost

A console program for file recovery through data carving.

Digital Forensics
data-recoveryfile-analysisimage-analysisdigital-forensics