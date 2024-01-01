8 tools and resources
Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.
Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.
A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.
A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions.
A tool for recovering files by scanning block devices and extracting them based on 'magic bytes' in file contents.
ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration.
A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm.
Open source digital forensics tools for analyzing disk images and recovering files.