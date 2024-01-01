NEW

PhotoRec 0 ( 0 ) A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory. Digital Forensics Free file-recoverydata-recoveryfile-systemoperating-system

extundelete 0 ( 0 ) A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions. Digital Forensics Free file-recoverylinuxfile-system

ShadowCopy Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisfile-recoverybackup