Recoverjpeg

Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.

Data Protection and Cryptography
X-Ways Forensics

Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.

Digital Forensics
PhotoRec

A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.

Digital Forensics
extundelete

A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions.

Digital Forensics
Magic Rescue

A tool for recovering files by scanning block devices and extracting them based on 'magic bytes' in file contents.

Data Protection and Cryptography
ShadowCopy Analyzer

ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology for file recovery and system restoration.

Digital Forensics
tcpxtract

A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm.

Network Security
The Sleuth Kit (TSK) & Autopsy

Open source digital forensics tools for analyzing disk images and recovering files.

Digital Forensics
