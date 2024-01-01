data-recovery

PassMark OSForensics

Digital investigation tool for extracting forensic data from computers and managing investigations.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsdigital-investigationpassword-recoverydata-recoverycase-management
Recoverjpeg

Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.

Data Protection and Cryptography
data-recoveryfile-recovery
X-Ways Forensics

Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-recoverydata-recoverycomputer-forensics
PhotoRec

A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.

Digital Forensics
file-recoverydata-recoveryfile-systemoperating-system
IE10Analyzer

IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.

Digital Forensics
file-analysisdata-recoverybrowser-security
dc3dd

dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsdata-acquisitionforensic-tooldata-recovery
testdisk

TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.

Digital Forensics
data-recoveryfile-system
TestDisk and PhotoRec

TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.

Data Protection and Cryptography
data-recoveryfile-systemdigital-forensicsfile-analysis
Foremost

A console program for file recovery through data carving.

Digital Forensics
data-recoveryfile-analysisimage-analysisdigital-forensics
WinSearchDBAnalyzer

WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.

Digital Forensics
windowsfile-analysisdata-recoverydigital-forensics