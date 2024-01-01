NEW

PhotoRec 0 ( 0 ) A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory. Digital Forensics Free file-recoverydata-recoveryfile-systemoperating-system

IE10Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisdata-recoverybrowser-security

dc3dd 0 ( 0 ) dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsdata-acquisitionforensic-tooldata-recovery

testdisk 0 ( 0 ) TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems. Digital Forensics Free data-recoveryfile-system