10 tools and resources
Digital investigation tool for extracting forensic data from computers and managing investigations.
Recoverjpeg is a tool for recovering JPEG images from damaged storage media.
Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.
A free, open-source file data recovery software that can recover lost files from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and digital camera memory.
IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.
dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.
A console program for file recovery through data carving.
WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.