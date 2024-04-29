FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution that enables analysts to extend the utility of Yara signatures and define actionable intelligence within a file.
Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables (like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source). It has been originally written by Tobias Klein and the original source is available here: http://www.trapkit.de/tools/checksec.html. **MAJOR UPDATES** 2.1.0 Changed structure to be more modular and switched to getopts so options can be in any order. e.g. format=json can be at the end now, however. All options now require --$option=$value instead of --$option $value. --extended option now includes clang CFI and safe stack checks. Last Update: 2024-04-29. For OSX: Most of the tools do not work on mach-O binaries or the OSX kernel, so it is not supported. Cosign Verify Checksec: cosign verify-blob --signature checksec_new.sig --certificate checksec_new.pub checksec --certificate-identity=slimm609@gmail.com --certificate-oidc-issuer=https://github.com/login/oauth. Openssl Verify Checksec: Openssl verification is being deprecated in favor of Cosign Verification, which is backed by a hardware security module and provides a greater level of integrity. openssl dgst -sha256 -verify checksec.pub -signature checksec.sig checksec. Examples: normal (or --format=cli) $check
Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.
Use FindYara, an IDA python plugin, to scan your binary with yara rules and quickly jump to matches.
Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.
A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.
A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.