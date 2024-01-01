dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.
Chkrootkit is a tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit, including checking system binaries for rootkit modification, interface promiscuous mode, lastlog and wtmp deletions, LKM trojans, strings replacement, and more. It has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Tools to Scan Linux Servers for Vulnerability and Malware by Cyber Security News, with continuous updates and bug fixes for over 25 years.
dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.
A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.
An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.