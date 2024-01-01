chkrootkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Chkrootkit is a tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit, including checking system binaries for rootkit modification, interface promiscuous mode, lastlog and wtmp deletions, LKM trojans, strings replacement, and more. It has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Tools to Scan Linux Servers for Vulnerability and Malware by Cyber Security News, with continuous updates and bug fixes for over 25 years.