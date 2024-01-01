NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.
LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection. It is based on four detection methods: 1. File Name IOC: Regex match on full file path/name. 2. Yara Rule Check: Yara signature match on file data and process memory. 3. Hash Check: Compares known malicious hashes (MD5, SHA1, SHA256) with scanned files. 4. C2 Back Connect Check: Compares process connection endpoints with C2 IOCs.
Repository of YARA rules for identifying and classifying malware.
A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.
Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.