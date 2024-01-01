LOKI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection. It is based on four detection methods: 1. File Name IOC: Regex match on full file path/name. 2. Yara Rule Check: Yara signature match on file data and process memory. 3. Hash Check: Compares known malicious hashes (MD5, SHA1, SHA256) with scanned files. 4. C2 Back Connect Check: Compares process connection endpoints with C2 IOCs.