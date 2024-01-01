PLCinject 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Brought to you by www.SCADACS.org. Compiling As easy as $ make Usually this is enough. Then you can find the binary in the current dir. Troubleshooting This tool depends on the Snap7 library available at http://sourceforge.net/projects/snap7/. Compilation error We include the libraries of the latest release (1.4.0) and use the Linux x86_64 version for compiling. If you need a different version, you'll have to pick it from the snap7/release/ dir and copy it to lib/. If that won't work, you'll have to get the full release of Snap7, compile it yourself and copy the library to lib/. cannot open shared object file PLCinject is dynamically linked with the Snap7's shared library in lib/. If you (re)move the binary or the library, it won't work. Usage The directory given by parameter -f must only contain the blocks to download to the plc. The filename convention is <blocktype>_<blocknumber>.mc7 (e.g. "FC_1000.mc7") usage: plcinject -c ip [-r rack=0] [-s slot=2] [-b block] [-p block] [-f dir] [-d] -d Display available blocks on PLC -p Block that has to be injected/patched with a call instruction: OBx, FBx or FCx on PLC, e.g. OB1 -b Block to call -f Path to your block(s) you want to inject