Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent

A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems.
Detects potential malware using libyara.NET with custom fixes. Extracts archives with SevenZipSharp. Disarms malicious PDFs based on xdpdf algorithm. Parses subject/body/headers with regex and aho-corasik. Checks MessageId and source subnet of messages. Sends user email notifications about potentially malicious messages. Marks malicious messages with special header for archiving and rejection. Uses metrics to determine maliciousness and bruteforces archive attachments with generated dictionary. Utilizes third-party libraries like aho-corasick, xdpdf, SevenZipSharp, libyara.NET, log4net, log4net.Ext.Json, ipnetwork, and html-agility-pack.
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
Comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering with technical processes for verifying controls.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.