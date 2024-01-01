Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Detects potential malware using libyara.NET with custom fixes. Extracts archives with SevenZipSharp. Disarms malicious PDFs based on xdpdf algorithm. Parses subject/body/headers with regex and aho-corasik. Checks MessageId and source subnet of messages. Sends user email notifications about potentially malicious messages. Marks malicious messages with special header for archiving and rejection. Uses metrics to determine maliciousness and bruteforces archive attachments with generated dictionary. Utilizes third-party libraries like aho-corasick, xdpdf, SevenZipSharp, libyara.NET, log4net, log4net.Ext.Json, ipnetwork, and html-agility-pack.