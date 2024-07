NEW

dex2jar 0 ( 0 ) Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali. Malware Analysis Free dexjavasmalidalvik

dexmod 0 ( 0 ) A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis Specialized Security Free dexstatic-analysis

Androguard 0 ( 0 ) A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities. Application Security Free dexapkbinary-analysisfile-analysisfrida

ClassyShark 0 ( 0 ) A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies. Malware Analysis Free dexjavaapkxmlresources

Redexer 0 ( 0 ) Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitydexpermissionsreverse-engineering

smali/baksmali 0 ( 0 ) Assembler/disassembler for the dex format used by Dalvik, Android's Java VM implementation. Malware Analysis Free dexdisassemblersmali