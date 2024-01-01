6 tools and resources
ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.
A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.