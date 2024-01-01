NEW

s7scan 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them. Network Security Free plcnetwork-scanningnetwork-discovery

PLCinject 0 ( 0 ) PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc

ICSFuzz 0 ( 0 ) PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications. Miscellaneous Free icsfuzzingplc