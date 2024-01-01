plc

Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF)

ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.

Offensive Security
Free
exploitation-frameworkpythonmetasploiticsplc
s7scan

A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.

Network Security
Free
plcnetwork-scanningnetwork-discovery
Industrial Security Exploitation Framework

An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.

Offensive Security
Free
industrial-securityicsplcexploitation-frameworkpythonscanning
PLCinject

PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.

Specialized Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc
ICSFuzz

PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.

Miscellaneous
Free
icsfuzzingplc
mbtget

Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.

Network Security
Free
modbusplctcp