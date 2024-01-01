ReversingLabs YARA Rules 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Welcome to the official ReversingLabs YARA rules repository! The repository will be updated continuously, as we develop rules for new threats, and after their quality has been proven through testing in our cloud and other environments. These rules have been written by our threat analysts, for threat hunters, incident responders, security analysts, and other defenders that could benefit from deploying high-quality threat detection YARA rules in their environment. Our detection rules, as opposed to hunting rules, need to satisfy certain criteria to be eligible for deployment, namely: * be as precise as possible, without losing detection quality * aim to provide zero false-positive detections In order for the rules to be easy to understand and maintain, we adopted the following set of goals: * clearly named byte patterns * readable and transparent conditions * match unique malware functionality * prefer code byte patterns over strings To ensure the quality of our rules, we continuously and extensively test them in our cloud, on over 10B (and rising) unique binaries. Rules are evaluated on every layer to detect threats within layered objects, such as packed PE files, documents, and other types of files.