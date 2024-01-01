FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files.
Preflight helps you verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks such as the recent Codecov hack. First of all, it's the chicken and the egg. How do you pull a legit preflight binary from us without verifying it with preflight? The best way is to grab the source, compile it yourself, and use your own binary which you put in a place that you trust. People usually have several options of how to do that safely: Put it on your own S3 bucket, Drop it on your own Artifactory or similar, Push it directly into your repos (it should be as small as 4mb and almost never change so Git should work nicely with it), Build from source into your containers directly: FROM golang:1.16-alpine AS preflight_builder RUN apk add --no-cache git WORKDIR /builds RUN GOBIN=`pwd` go get -u github.com/spectralops/preflight # Build from a bare image, copy built binary FROM alpine:3.9 RUN apk add ca-certificates COPY --from=preflight_builder /builds/preflight /usr/local/bin # use preflight as you wish RUN curl https://.. |
FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications based on Jaccard similarity computation over digests of files.
A spam prevention technique using hidden fields to detect and deter spam bots in Laravel applications.
Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework with comprehensive features like Lua API and asynchronous network API.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system
A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.