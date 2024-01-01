Preflight 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Preflight helps you verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks such as the recent Codecov hack. First of all, it's the chicken and the egg. How do you pull a legit preflight binary from us without verifying it with preflight? The best way is to grab the source, compile it yourself, and use your own binary which you put in a place that you trust. People usually have several options of how to do that safely: Put it on your own S3 bucket, Drop it on your own Artifactory or similar, Push it directly into your repos (it should be as small as 4mb and almost never change so Git should work nicely with it), Build from source into your containers directly: FROM golang:1.16-alpine AS preflight_builder RUN apk add --no-cache git WORKDIR /builds RUN GOBIN=`pwd` go get -u github.com/spectralops/preflight # Build from a bare image, copy built binary FROM alpine:3.9 RUN apk add ca-certificates COPY --from=preflight_builder /builds/preflight /usr/local/bin # use preflight as you wish RUN curl https://.. |