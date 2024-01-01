PhoneyC 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Get the libemu code via Git and build it as documented on the reference website. If you need to compile the modules with a specific Python version, you can do it through the PHONEYC_PYTHON environment variable. Building the code executing commands like cd modules, make, make install does not require root privileges, but if needed, you can use the option to build the code with root privileges on specific Linux distributions like Debian, Ubuntu, Gentoo.