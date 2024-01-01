decompiler

9 tools and resources

NEW

CFR

0 (0)

Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineering
Java Decompiler Online Logo

Java Decompiler Online

0 (0)

Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisjavadecompilerbinary-conversion
Binary Ninja Logo

Binary Ninja

0 (0)

Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger
uncompyle6 Logo

uncompyle6

0 (0)

A native Python cross-version decompiler and fragment decompiler.

Malware Analysis
Free
pythondecompiler
JD-GUI Logo

JD-GUI

0 (0)

Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysis
Luyten Logo

Luyten

0 (0)

Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilergui
Fernflower Logo

Fernflower

0 (0)

Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilerbinary-analysisfile-analysisjava-decompiler
ILSpy Logo

ILSpy

0 (0)

ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.

Malware Analysis
Free
decompilerdotnetcsharp
APKX Logo

APKX

0 (0)

Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.

Malware Analysis
Free
apksignerdexjavadecompiler