NEW

Binary Ninja 0 ( 0 ) Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger

uncompyle6 0 ( 0 ) A native Python cross-version decompiler and fragment decompiler. Malware Analysis Free pythondecompiler

Luyten 0 ( 0 ) Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License. Malware Analysis Free javadecompilergui

Fernflower 0 ( 0 ) Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes. Malware Analysis Free javadecompilerbinary-analysisfile-analysisjava-decompiler

ILSpy 0 ( 0 ) ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features. Malware Analysis Free decompilerdotnetcsharp