9 tools and resources
Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.
Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.
Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.
A native Python cross-version decompiler and fragment decompiler.
Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.
ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.
Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.