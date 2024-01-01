Ghost USB Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Ghost is a honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices. It detects infections with such malware without the need of any further information. It emulates a USB storage device, tricking malware into infecting the emulated device. For detailed instructions on how to run it, refer to the wiki. The project is supported by Rapid7's Magnificent7 program.