Ghost USB Honeypot

A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes
Ghost is a honeypot for malware that spreads via USB storage devices. It detects infections with such malware without the need of any further information. It emulates a USB storage device, tricking malware into infecting the emulated device. For detailed instructions on how to run it, refer to the wiki. The project is supported by Rapid7's Magnificent7 program.
Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
A tool for embedding XXE/XML exploits into different filetypes
Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.
A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.