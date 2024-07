class-dump 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Class-dump is a command-line utility for examining the Objective-C runtime information stored in Mach-O files. It generates declarations for the classes, categories, and protocols, presenting them as normal Objective-C declarations for easier readability. It allows users to explore closed source applications, frameworks, and bundles, track interface changes between releases, experiment with private frameworks, and discover hidden features in various applications.