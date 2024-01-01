11 tools and resources
A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction.
A network forensics tool for visualizing packet captures as network diagrams with detailed analysis.
Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files.
A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems.
Extract local data storage of an Android application in one click.
A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.
A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.
A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers.
Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.
A DFVFS backed viewer project with a WxPython GUI, aiming to enhance file extraction and viewing capabilities.