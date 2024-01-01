NEW

Vshadow 0 ( 0 ) A command line utility for managing volume shadow copies with capabilities for evasion, persistence, and file extraction. Digital Forensics Free windowspersistencefile-extractioncommand-execution

PcapXray 0 ( 0 ) A network forensics tool for visualizing packet captures as network diagrams with detailed analysis. Digital Forensics Free packet-capturefile-extraction

cabextract 0 ( 0 ) Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files. Digital Forensics Free file-extraction

MFTExtractor 0 ( 0 ) A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free ntfsfile-systemforensic-analysisfile-extractiondigital-forensics

ArtifactExtractor 0 ( 0 ) A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions. Digital Forensics Free image-analysisfile-extraction

VolUtility 0 ( 0 ) Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysisvolatilityfile-extractionsearch-engine

pcapfex 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting files from packet capture files with ease of use and extensibility for Python developers. Digital Forensics Free pcapforensicfile-extractionpacket-capturefile-analysisbinary-security

stegextract 0 ( 0 ) Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats. Digital Forensics Free steganographyimage-analysisfile-extractionhexdumpimage-processing