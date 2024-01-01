TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository

Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
This repository contains original samples and decompiled sources of malware attacking commonly used in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Triconex Safety Instrumented System (SIS) controllers. Each organization describing this malware in reports used a different name (TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan). For more information scroll to 'Learn More'. Folder original_samples contains original files used by the malware that could be found in the wild: - trilog.7z MD5: 0b4e76e84fa4d6a9716d89107626da9b - trilog.exe MD5: 6c39c3f4a08d3d78f2eb973a94bd7718 - library.7z MD5: 76f84d3aee53b2856575c9f55a9487e7 - library.zip MD5: 0face841f7b2953e7c29c064d6886523 - imain.7z MD5: d173e8016e73f0f2c17b5217a31153be - imain.bin MD5: 437f135ba179959a580412e564d3107f - inject.7z MD5: 80fdda5ea7eec98bfdd07fec8f644c2d - inject.bin MD5: 0544d425c7555dc4e9d76b571f31f500 - all.7z MD5: c382f242f62a3c5f4aab2093f6e0fb2f All archives are secured with password: infected Folder decompiled_code contains decompiled python files, originating from trilog.exe file and library.zip archive described above: - Origin: trilog.exe - Result: script_test.py - Method: N/A
Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
A tool to dump ODIN3 messages into files for reverse-engineering
A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution.
Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.
UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.
YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.