Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server. Running as a TLS server, it requires a local file to hold the key vault, an internet address, and a certificate keypair. To set it up, a TLS certificate needs to be acquired, which can be done by generating a self-signed TLS certificate following specific commands.