A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.
FileIntel is a modular tool used to collect various intelligence sources for a given file. Files are identified by file hash (MD5, SHA1, SHA256). The output is in CSV format and sent to STDOUT, making it easy to save or pipe into another program. It works with Python v2 and v3, tested on Windows 7 and Mac OSX El Capitan.
ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.
Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.
A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.
A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.
Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.