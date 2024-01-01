FileIntel 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FileIntel is a modular tool used to collect various intelligence sources for a given file. Files are identified by file hash (MD5, SHA1, SHA256). The output is in CSV format and sent to STDOUT, making it easy to save or pipe into another program. It works with Python v2 and v3, tested on Windows 7 and Mac OSX El Capitan.