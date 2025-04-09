Living Security Human Risk Management Platform 0 Commercial

Living Security Human Risk Management Platform is a security solution focused on identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks associated with human behavior in relation to technology use. The platform operates on a three-part methodology: 1. Identify - Uses a Human Risk Operations Center (HROC) to monitor and detect potential security risks across the workforce through dashboards, insights, and benchmarks. 2. Protect - Implements workflow automation and orchestration to deliver targeted interventions including nudges, phishing simulations, and training to at-risk employees. 3. Report - Provides metrics through a Human Risk Index (HRI) with employee scorecards, manager reporting, and executive-level reporting. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure to correlate behavioral data and events with user identities. It addresses various risk categories including training compliance, phishing and email threats, malware and ransomware, data loss, and identity threats. Available in different tiers, the platform offers Unify Go for organizations beginning their human risk management journey, focusing on security training compliance and phishing risks, while Unify Enterprise provides more comprehensive coverage including malware, data loss, and account takeover protection. The solution aims to transform traditional security awareness training into a proactive approach that creates measurable risk reduction by targeting resources toward the most vulnerable users and behaviors before security incidents occur.