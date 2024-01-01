SkyWrapper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SkyWrapper is an open-source project that analyzes behaviors of temporary tokens in an AWS account to detect suspicious creation forms and uses, creating an excel sheet of all living temporary tokens and providing a summary of findings after each run. To use SkyWrapper, fill in the required data in the config file, ensure users have necessary permissions, and run the python script. Required permissions include actions like s3:GetObject and iam:ListAttachedRolePolicies.