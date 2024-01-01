Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.
SkyWrapper is an open-source project that analyzes behaviors of temporary tokens in an AWS account to detect suspicious creation forms and uses, creating an excel sheet of all living temporary tokens and providing a summary of findings after each run. To use SkyWrapper, fill in the required data in the config file, ensure users have necessary permissions, and run the python script. Required permissions include actions like s3:GetObject and iam:ListAttachedRolePolicies.
A tool to fetch all public IP addresses associated with an AWS account
minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.
Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.
Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).